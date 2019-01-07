Tetzlaff Middle School student and St. John Bosco graduate Bryce Turner dies after experiencing “medical emergency”

STAFF REPORT

20-year-old California defensive back and St. John Bosco graduate Bryce Turner died after he experienced a “medical emergency” during a workout.

The school said Thursday that he had been hospitalized since he experienced the emergency near his home last Sunday. According to 247 Sports, Turner fell into a coma.

“We are so deeply saddened by Bryce’s passing,” Justin Wilcox, the team’s football coach, said in a statement. “This is an extremely difficult day for everyone. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Bryce’s family, friends, teammates and so many others who have been a part of his life. No words can accurately describe the pain we feel in our hearts right now. We’ll always remember Bryce and how he impacted all of us with Cal football.”

Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton said in a statement, “our hearts are broken with this unimaginable tragedy, Bryce was a young man with a bright future and a valued member of our football team and the Cal family. His life was taken far too soon and he will be deeply missed.

Knowlton continued, “our thoughts and prayers are with Bryce’s family, friends, teammates and coaches during this difficult time, and we will do all that we can to support each other, his family, our students and the entire Cal community through the grieving process.”

