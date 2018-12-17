LA MIRADA DETECTIVES RECOGNIZED AT BANQUET FOR EFFORTS AT BIOLA

AWARDED: from (l-r): Norwalk Captain James Tatreau, Paul Gonzales, Richard Patten, Bruce Goldowski, Raul Roman-Macias, and Biola Chief John Ojeisekhoba.

The detective team was recognized last week at Biola’s Campus Safety Holiday and Awards Banquet. The La Mirada Detectives Bruce Goldowski, Paul Gonzales, Richard Patten, and Raul Roman-Macias were commended for their hard work and dedication.

President Barry Corey and Chief John Ojeisekhoba awarded the Detectives with recognition plaques for their efforts to resolve incidents on campus.

