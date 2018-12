LASD Investigating Shooting Death in Cudahy

Sun Dec. 16, 2018 12:58 pm

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives are responding to the 5100 block of Live Oak Street, Cudahy, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a female adult.

The suspect, a male adult, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is on-going and there is no additional information available at this time.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments