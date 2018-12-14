Coalition of FilAm Chambers Franchise Retail & Trade Conference Coming to Cerritos Sheraton February 15, 2019

Welcome to the LA Trade Conference: pictured (l-r) Fil-Am Film Director Craig Wilson being welcomed to the LA Trade Conference by COFACC President Gerry Palon along with FACC-GLA President Ellen Samson.

STAFF REPORT

The Coalition of Filipino American Chambers of Commerce aka COFACC unleashes its’ first annual Franchising & Retail Trade Conference on February 15, 2019 kicking off at 9:00 am at the Cerritos Sheraton located at 12725 Center Court Drive South, Cerritos CA 90703.

The program consists of opportunities in business match making, business referrals, special briefings & roundtable discussions, entrepreneurship training programs, and networking & business connections with participants representing both the United States and the Philippines.

Registration, sponsorship opportunities, and full program details are available at cofacc.org.

Over 250 participants are expected from local business and international delegation. The Philippine Retailer Association (PRA) and the Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) will be present and are looking to mix, mingle, and network with the local US business community.

Representation present will also include various local franchisor and franchisee business owners, key officials of the US Small Business Association (SBA), the National Asian American Coalition (NACC), the National Diversity Coalition (NDC), the Asian Pacific Islander Small Business Program, the Philippine Consulate Los Angeles Office, Philippine Dept. of Trade & Industry PTIC Los Angeles and the Search to Involve Pilipino Americans (SIPA).

Business owners, entrepreneurs, corporations, and the general public are all invited to attend. Basic entry is only $10 but can and will vary depending on the participation experience desired by the individual or that entity wishes to have.

Registration for the event is simple and is processed online at by going to cofacc.org.

COFACC is a non-profit coalition comprised of the Filipino American Chambers of Commerce of Greater Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego 2.0, South Bay, Tri-County, and Hollywood with other Filipino Chambers soon to join.

Shared knowledge, experience, ideas, and resources are central themes in this effort as their saying goes, “Together We Rise.” The full Franchising & Retail Trade Conference goes from February 15th though February 19th should participants wish to fully engage in all of the activities. However, Friday, February 15th is a must. Open registration spots are currently available, but quickly filling up so contact COFACC today and don’t trade this opportunity away.

