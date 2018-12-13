LOS ANGELES CITY COUNCIL CALLS SPECIAL ELECTION FOR JUNE 12, 2019 TO FILL MITCH ENGLANDER’S SEAT

STAFF REPORT

LOS ANGELES – City Clerk Holly L. Wolcott announced today that on December 12, 2018, the Los Angeles City Council called for a special election to fill the upcoming vacancy in Council District 12, resulting from the planned resignation of Council Member Mitch Englander.

City Council approved the election ordinance setting the special election for June 4, 2019, and the runoff, if required, for August 13, 2019. The calling of a special election to fill the vacancy is authorized by Los Angeles City Charter Section 410(b).

The City’s candidate filing and nominating petition periods are as follows:

Filing Period: February 11 to February 19, 2019

Nominating Petition Period: February 11 to March 4, 2019

Per Election Code (Sec 300), to be eligible to run for this office, candidates must have resided in Council District 12 at least 30 days before the first day to file for the office. Thus, based on the proposed special election schedule, candidates must be residents of Council District 12, no later than January 12, 2019. Candidates must also be registered voters of Council District 12 at the time of their nomination or election to office. Failure to meet the above residency requirement will disqualify candidates from running for office.

While the City will conduct the candidate filing portion of the election, the County of Los Angeles Registrar-Recorder (County) will administer this special election.

For more information, contact the Office of the City Clerk-Election Division between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, at (213) 978-0444 or toll-free at (888) 873-1000. More information can be found on the City Clerk’s election website at: clerk.lacity.org/elections. Candidate information is available under the “Candidate Information” section on the website.

