Whittier Resident Jimmy Salcido Arrested for Workplace Death Threats Against Wife

Staff Report

On Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at about 2:22pm, Downey Police Dispatch received a telephone call from Jimmy Salcido, a Whittier resident, stating he had a gun and was going to his wife’s place of employment (located in the City of Downey) to shoot her.

Further investigation revealed that Salcido had called the victim numerous times all day and had made threats to her.

Whittier Police responded to Salcido’s residence in the City of Whittier, where Whittier SWAT and K9 units took Salcido into custody.

Downey Police Detectives also responded to Salcido’s residence to continue the investigation. Salcido was arrested and will be booked for 422 PC, Criminal Threats.

Anyone with any additional information is encouraged to call the Downey Police Department at (562) 904-2308 or Detective Jason Estrada at (562) 904-2332.

To provide information ANONYMOUSLY, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS or by texting the letters TIPLA, plus, to CRIMES (274637) or by using the website.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments