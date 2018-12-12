Universal Studios Hollywood Rings in 2019 with EVE, Hollywood’s Most Dynamic New Year’s Eve Celebration

All-New Ultimate EVE Package Features Exclusive Private Lounges, Buffet Dinner, Champagne Toast, VIP Fireworks Viewing Areas,Unlimited Universal Express Access, Live Music, and Non-Stop Fun on Rides and Attractions.

To purchase tickets for EVE or the Ultimate EVE package, click here .

Universal City, California, November 29, 2018 – Universal Studios Hollywood rings in 2019 with EVE, Hollywood’s biggest and most exciting New Year’s celebration, including an all-new Ultimate EVE package, on Monday, December 31, with extended theme park hours to 2:00 a.m.

EVE is included in the price of theme park admission and invites guests to spend the day and night enjoying its many popular rides and attractions with a special park-wide party starting at 9:00 p.m., featuring multiple DJs and live music entertainment hubs, that will culminate simultaneously at midnight with a traditional New Year countdown and a spectacular fireworks display.

The all-new Ultimate EVE package is a featured addition to this year’s event, inviting guests to celebrate in style. Package highlights include theme park admission starting at 6:00 p.m., access to private lounges, buffet dining, private cash bars, reserved VIP viewing areas for the dazzling fireworks display, a complimentary, midnight champagne toast, commemorative 2019 party favors and unlimited Universal Express access to all rides and attractions.

Starting at 9:00 p.m., Universal Plaza, Simpsons Plaza located in Springfield™ and an area near “Revenge of the Mummy – The Ride” will transform into three uniquely-themed party hubs, featuring a variety of music, from rock ‘n’ roll to electronic dance music to Latin pop, and the celebration will continue with enhanced DJ shows and after-party entertainment until 2:00 a.m.

A selection of food and beverages, including specialty desserts, champagne, beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as 2019 memorabilia will be available for purchase.

With its festive environment, guests can toast the New Year with the spirit of the holidays already resonating throughout Universal Studios Hollywood.

The highly-anticipated return of “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry PotterTM brings glistening snowfall for the first time ever to Hogsmeade village along with “The Magic of Christmas at HogwartsTM Castle,” a breathtaking digital light projection experience, which continues through January 6, 2019.

More information, including special EVE Preferred Hotel Packages, is available at www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com. Like Universal Studios Hollywood on Facebook and follow @UniStudios on Instagram and Twitter.

