SmartSource Magazine® Begins Advertising Inserts with Los Cerritos Community News

STAFF REPORT

The popular SmartSource Magazine® began placing inserts with Los Cerritos Community News beginning this week, starting off with a twenty page magazine with over forty different coupons from major retailers.

“We are very proud to have SmartSource Magazine® inserted in our newspaper,” said HMG-LCCN Publisher Brian Hews, “other than the big daily newspapers such as the Los Angeles Times, we are the only weekly community newspaper used by SmartSource®. The organization recognized the value and loyal readership of our weekly newspaper and placed the inserts with us.”

The addition of SmartSource® compliments the other major retail inserts in Los Cerritos Community News; both Walmart and ULTA Beauty use LCCN for their inserts every month.

“We reach a big part of the Designated Marketing Area (DMA) in Los Angeles that the LA Times and Long Beach Press-Telegram print newspapers do not, that is why these retailers are using Los Cerritos Community News,” said Hews.

