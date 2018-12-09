SCGA JUNIOR NATIONAL GIRLS GOLF PROGRAM OPENS AT DON KNABE GOLF CENTER

BY BRIAN HEWS

The SCGA Junior Golf Foundation is pleased to announce the opening of the LPGA-USGA Girls Golf of Southeast LA chapter, which will be highlighted with a kickoff celebration at Don Knabe GC on Saturday, Dec. 8. The kickoff event marks the start of golf programming at Don Knabe GC that is focused on introducing girls to golf and keeping them engaged with the sport through a supportive atmosphere. The Southeast LA chapter is one of more than 400 LPGA-USA Girls Golf sites across the country.

This Saturday’s event will include an optional 9-hole round, a putting, chipping and driving clinic and a day-end raffle. Girls and women of all ages and abilities are invited to this free event.

Following the kickoff, the LPGA-USGA Girls Golf of Southeast LA chapter will begin monthly programming on the first Friday of every month for girls of all ages and abilities.

“I’m so excited to introduce girls from this community to the game of golf and keep them involved in the sport by providing them with a community that is about more than just playing the game,” said Jennifer Seislove, SCGA Junior Golf Foundation Director of Operations and Development. “This program will allow girls to connect through social and mentoring activities while providing the opportunity to improve their game to whatever extent they have an interest.”

LPGA-USGA Girls Golf is the only national junior golf program that specializes in providing female-friendly environments to teach girls the game of golf and life skills. The program focuses on teaching girls the “Five E’s,” which are: enrich, energize, empower, engage and exercise.

The ideals of LPGA-USGA Girls Golf and SCGA Junior meld perfectly. SCGA Junior creates local golf communities that provide a safe, supportive and encouraging environment for youth to have fun, explore their future and develop the necessary skills to achieve their goals. SCGA Junior inspires kids by creating a fun, engaged community that develops character through mentorship and empowerment.

