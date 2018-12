Gahr Marching Band Wins 5th Consecutive State Title

THE GAHR Marching Gladiators notched another incredible season performing their 2018 field show production of “TOXIC.” The Marching Gladiators won first place in the Division 5A finals, its 6th straight division final win. The band advanced to the state finals and was once again crowned overall state champion. This is Gahr’s 5th consecutive State Championship.

