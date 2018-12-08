Small Enchilada Fire Disrupts 60th Birthday Bash in Yorba Linda

BRAVE Yorba Linda fire personnel at the 60th birthday party after they put out the enchilada fire.

STAFF REPORT

The Yorba Linda Fire Department was called out to a home in Yorba Linda this evening to battle a small fire caused by a flaming batch of enchiladas that was being warmed on a barbecue.

Fire department personnel arrived and quickly put out the small flames as a crowd of over 40 guests watched them work.

The party was celebrating the 60th birthday of the occupant of the home.

“Everybody was very relieved after the fire was put out,” said one party-goer.

After cleaning up, the firemen took the opportunity to take a snapshot for the photo album of the 60th birthday party.

