2018 HMG-CN FALL ALL-AREA TEAMS: Artesia football has season for the ages, Cerritos, Whitney girls volleyball shine in new league

By Loren Kopff

@LorenKopff on Twitter

For the Artesia High and John Glenn High football teams, forming the 605 League paid off in great dividends as the schools claimed the top two spots in the league. The Pioneers then went on a historic run through the CIF-Southern Section Division 12 playoffs, only to fall in the title game. Glenn had its first winning campaign in over 20 years while three other area teams all finished 3-7 and a fourth went winless.

On the girls volleyball court, Cerritos High swept through league competition and won over 20 matches while Whitney High had one of its finest seasons in school history. Gahr High and Valley Christian High also had great seasons. Because of their fine performances on the football field and volleyball court, the athletes listed below were rewarded with spots on the 2018 HMG-Community News Fall All-Area Teams.

FOOTBALL

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB-Heder Gladden (Artesia)

RB-Travys Davis (Artesia)

RB-Edwin Udengwu (John Glenn)

WR-Marcelous Hayes (Gahr)

WR-Tim Stevenson (John Glenn)

ATH-Stacy King (Cerritos)

LT-Samson Monis (Artesia)

LG-John Roberts (Artesia)

C-Eduardo Barajas (John Glenn)

RG-Raul Bello (Artesia)

RT-Jonathan Manzo (Artesia)

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL-Alvia Christian (John Glenn)

DL-Allen Parrish (John Glenn)

DL-Sam Range (Valley Christian)

DB-Demarco Burton (Artesia)

DB-Travys Davis (Artesia)

DB-Chandler Nixon (Gahr)

DB-Ivan Ramirez (John Glenn)

LB-Leroy Gladden (Artesia)

LB-Malek Kangas (Artesia)

LB-Caesar Lopez (John Glenn)

LB-Christopher Roca (John Glenn)

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB-Jordan Simpson (Gahr)

RB-Tye Anderson (Cerritos)

RB-Curtis Walhof (Valley Christian)

WR-Marcel Bowman (Artesia)

WR-Chaz Sanchez (Cerritos)

ATH-Jayden Alderete (Cerritos)

LT-Jose Garcia (John Glenn)

LG-Nathan Grande (Gahr)

C-Gustavo Gutierrez (Artesia)

RG-Abraham Gomez (John Glenn)

RT-Devan Coleman (Gahr)

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL-Devan Coleman (Gahr)

DL-Idiake Irumundomon (Valley Christian)

DL-Samson Monis (Artesia)

DB-Ulices Ayala (John Glenn)

DB-De’Jon Major (Artesia)

DB-Joseph Quibrantar (Cerritos)

DB-Anthony Soto (Artesia)

LB-Sam Agregado (Cerritos)

LB-Jorge Ruiz (John Glenn)

LB-Cam Stahl (Valley Christian)

LB-Kyle Veazie (Gahr)

HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE

QB-David Sanchez (John Glenn)

RB-Micah Bernard (Gahr)

RB-Warren Stevens-Tayou (Norwalk)

WR-Luca Caldarella (Valley Christian)

WR-Aaron Okoro (Gahr)

ATH-Noah Ferinac (Valley Christian)

LT-Idiake Irumundomon (Valley Christian)

LG-Daniel Gomez (Cerritos)

C-Eric Baker (Cerritos)

RG-Franklyn Flores (Norwalk)

RT-Andrew Barron (Cerritos)

HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE

DL-Nathan Ramos (Norwalk)

DL-Sam Range (Valley Christian)

DL-Jace Ramirez (Cerritos)

DB-Nicolas DeGiuseppe (Cerritos)

DB-Davione Keith (John Glenn)

DB-Jourdhin Smith (John Glenn)

DB-Richard Teate (Artesia)

LB-Alex Flores (Cerritos)

LB-Davin Portillo (Norwalk)

LB-Evan Smith (Gahr)

LB-Laquan Ware-Morales (Artesia)

Co-Offensive Players of the Year-The heart and soul of Artesia’s offense all season was the tandem of senior running back Travys Davis and senior quarterback Heder Gladden. Together, they were nearly unstoppable Gladden led the team with 2,454 yards and 34 touchdowns and passed for another 1,150 yards with 14 touchdowns. He had a five-touchdown performance against Westminster High on Sept. 7 and against Ramona High on Nov. 2 in the first round of the playoffs. Davis was second in the rushing department with 2,217 yards and 29 touchdowns and had a five-touchdown performance at Cerritos on Oct. 26.

Defensive Player of the Year-Glenn senior safety Ivan Ramirez was a beast for his team and helped put the Eagles into the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Ramirez led the area with 102 tackles, over 15 more than the next area defensive player, deflected 10 passes and recovered a fumble. With his help, the Eagles allowed five opponents to under 30 points.

Coach of the Year-From 2004-2006 and again in 2008, Artesia went to the playoffs but never got past the first round. Then recently, the Pioneers had been knocking on the door to get into the playoffs, but the door would remain closed. Now, Don Olmstead will be put in school history as the head coach that gave Artesia its first 10-win season and sent the Pioneers to a divisional championship game for the first time. Olmstead guided the Pioneers to a 10-4 season and saw an offense score over 40 points 10 times and over 50 points five times. Artesia also won multiple playoff games in the same season for the first time in school history.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FIRST TEAM

S-Emily Pasion (Cerritos)

OH-Samantha Oh (Cerritos)

OH-Aubrey Schwieger (Valley Christian)

MB-Nicole Blue (Cerritos)

MB-Karina Gatewood (Cerritos)

OPP-Camdyn Hemmersbach (Valley Christian)

DS-Marissa Reyna (Norwalk)

L-Sidney Pasion (Cerritos)

SECOND TEAM

S-Rachel Lim (Valley Christian)

OH-Skye Garcia (Whitney)

OH-Rachel Gonzales (Valley Christian)

MB-Taylor Genera (Whitney)

MB-Olanna Olumba (Gahr)

OPP-Molly DeVries (Valley Christian)

DS-Marissa Anguiano (Norwalk)

L-Mia DeKraker (Valley Christian)

THIRD TEAM

S-Jodie Morada (Whitney)

OH-Ashlyn Couch (Valley Christian)

OH-Hunter Thomas (Gahr)

MB-Ola Ogan (Whitney)

MB-Mariah Uini (Gahr)

OPP-Daisy Sanchez (Norwalk)

DS-Cieara Munoz (Norwalk)

L-Yanelli Guzman (Gahr)

HONORABLE MENTION

S-Louisa Black (Gahr)

OH-Tepora Pili (Gahr)

OH-Paola Ramirez (John Glenn)

MB-Tiana Agabon (Cerritos)

MB-Priscilla Martinez (Norwalk)

OPP-Julia Stein (Gahr)

DS-Mariah Chavez (John Glenn)

L-Arely De Avila (Artesia)

Player of the Year-Part of the reason why Cerritos went 24-4, swept all 10 of its 605 League matches and posted 19 overall sweeps was the offensive attack from junior middle blocker Nicole Blue. Of course, the Lady Dons were stacked with varsity experience, Blue helped her team get to the second round of the playoffs. With her and sophomore middle blocker Karina Gatewood returning next season, look for the Lady Dons to not only win another league title, but advance farther in the playoffs.

Coach of the Year-Ole Nervik has been coaching Whitney girls volleyball since 2007 but had never had quite the season the Lady Wildcats put forth in 2018. Whitney went 14-8 overall and finished in second place in the 605 League. Prior to this season, Nervik had never won more than nine matches during his time at Whitney, nor had any of his teams finished better than fourth place in the now-defunct Academy League. This was Whitney’s best season since Murphy Jun guided his 2001 squad to a 15-8 mark.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments