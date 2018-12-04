White House Holiday Ornaments Now on Display at the Cerritos Library

By Tammye McDuff

Every year since 1981 the White House Historical Association has had the privilege of designing the Official White House Christmas Ornament.

When Jacqueline Kennedy established the White House Historical Association in 1961, she envisioned an organization that would educate and inspire Americans, particularly children, to take part in our shared history. Twenty years later, the Association launched an initiative to celebrate that history by offering unique annual Christmas ornaments to the public. All sales of the ornaments benefit the Association’s mission of education and support for the historical preservation of White House art and artifacts.

Since their introduction, the ornaments have become a sought-after and beloved collector’s item for millions of families around the country, providing an opportunity for admirers of the history and the elegance of the White House to share the traditions and stories of holidays past with the next generation.

Carrie Kurata Management Analyst for Cerritos Library gave HMG-LCCN a special tour of their collection of White House ornaments that is housed on the first floor in the Local History Museum room.

The extensive collection was donated by Julie and Don Knabe, former Los Angeles County Supervisor, to the Friends of the Cerritos Library in 2017. “There are a variety of beautiful ornaments and cases in the Museum Room, and it makes for a very festive holiday display,” said Kurata, “The intricate details can only be appreciated up close and in person.”

The ornaments are a treasure from the Knabe family, which have been collected over the many years of public service to the community.

For more information on the exhibit and hours of operation call the library at (562) 916-1350. The Cerritos Library is located at 18025 Bloomfield Ave, Cerritos.

