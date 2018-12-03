La Palma-Cerritos AAUW Holiday Party Dec. 8 Benefits Su Casa Shelter for Abused Woman

The La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will be celebrating their Holiday Party at the home of Bob and Carol Marsh, 5092 Cadiz Circle in La Palma, on Saturday, December 8, 2018, starting at 7:00 p.m. Members are asked to bring appetizers and snacks to share and also Gifts for Su Casa, the shelter for abused women and children. Toys , clothing, games, and personal grooming items, etc. are needed. RSVP to Carol at 714-995-6141.

