H.O.P.E. RAISES OVER $10,000 FOR FOOD BANK OPERATIONS AT ST. IRANEUS

PARISHIONER Loretta Arredondo trying to decide which Silent Auction basket to bid on.at the H.O.P.E. fundraiser at Knott’s Berry Farm Resort Hotel, there were over fifty silent auction baskets donated to the parish. Photo by Edna Ethington.

BY EDNA ETHINGTON

H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Everyday) held its 29th Annual Dinner Dance Fundraiser at Knott’s Berry Farm Resort Hotel on Saturday, November 17, 2018. Starting at 6:30 p.m., guests came to enjoy cocktails and appetizers while placing their bids on 50 Silent Auction baskets donated by parishioners, community members and businesses. They also purchased raffle tickets for chances to win prizes, including 3 Big Raffle Prizes of 55” Samsung TV, a $500 Master Card Gift Card, and a $250 cash with a safe.

H.O.P.E. is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that operates the area Food Bank on the grounds of St. Irenaeus Church in Cypress. It relies on their Annual Dinner Dance Fundraiser to provide additional funds to purchase items that government subsidies and donations do not provide for the 150 to 200 registered families and homeless people who live in the Food Bank area.

According to the fundraiser’s chairman, Bob Sgobba, the Dinner Dance Fundraiser successfully raised approximately $10,000 with the sale of 215 Dinner Dance tickets and the funds raised by the raffles and the Silent Auction of gift baskets.

There were many people who helped to make the H.O.P.E.’s 29th Dinner Dance Fundraiser so special. Dru Moschel and her committee prepared 50 beautiful baskets for the Silent Auction to entice people to place bids on them. Janette and Chuck Shepard prepared the raffle items, and Maria Duhansky oversaw the decorations. Chairperson Bob Sgobba thanked the entire H.O.P.E. Board for all their help.

To donate food items for the

H.O.P.E. Food Bank at

St. Irenaeus, contact

H.O.P.E. members Bob Sgobba

at 714-994-0743

or Val Cordova at 714-826-7513.

