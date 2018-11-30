89 Year-Old Woman Passes Away in Front of Cerritos Post Office

BY BRIAN HEWS

An 89 year-old woman from Buena Park was being transported by her son to the hospital for a non-emergency situation when she suddenly stopped breathing while sitting in her car in front the Cerritos Post Office at 183rdand Carmenita.

According to the Cerritos Sheriff’s Watch Commander, the son pulled over, rushed into the office and called 911, but by the time the EMT’s arrived the woman had passed away while laying on the grass between the sidewalk and the street.

A memorial was set up in front of the post office.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments