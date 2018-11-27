CENTRAL BASIN RECOGNIZED FOR EXCELLENCE IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

STAFF REPORT

Commerce, CA – The Central Basin Municipal Water District has once again been recognized for information technology practices that excel in creative and efficient resources in local government. The Municipal Information Systems Association of California (MISAC) has selected Central Basin for the Excellence in Information Technology Practices Award for 2018. For over a decade Central Basin has been awarded with this distinction.

“Central Basin is committed to providing the highest level of service to our constituents” said Central Basin Board

President Robert Apodaca. “Information technology plays a key towards us meeting that commitment by ensuring that we are operating effectively and efficiently within the scope of limited resources.”

The Excellence in Information Technology Award was established by MISAC in 2000 to recognize exemplary information technology practices. In order for an agency to receive distinction they must prove that they have exceeded industry standards in technology focused areas such as: Customer Satisfaction, Budget and Strategic Planning, Purchasing, Operations and Staffing, Professional Development and Training, Disaster Preparation and Recovery, Policies and Procedures, and Security.

MISAC was founded in 1980 to support local government agencies through promotion of leadership and providing access to low-cost, necessary education for information technology departments and professionals in California.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments