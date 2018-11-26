Montebello City Council Elections: Art Barajas Gains 25 Votes, Now Only Seven Behind Angie Jimenez for Last Seat

According to lavote.net, the Norwalk Registrar/Recorder’s website, Angie Jimenez’ lead, which was 32 votes, has shrunk to a miniscule seven votes over long-time incumbent Art Barajas.
Jimenez was at 3,190 days ago, her tally is now at 3,835, a gain of 645.
Barajas was at 3,158, his tally is now at 3,828, a gain of 670 which equals 25 additional votes over Jimenez since the last count.
HMG-LCCN sent a text to Barajas asking if he would call for a recount without response.
City Attorney Arnold Glasman returned an email indicating that Barajas would have to pay for a recount; recounts typically cost thousands of dollars.
If the vote tally holds, three incumbents will lose their seats: Barajas, Vivian Romero, and Bill Molinari.
Current totals:
Salvador Melendez (N) 3,973
Kimberly Ann Cobos-Cawthorne (N) 3,906
Angie M. Jimenez (N) 3,835
Art Barajas (N) 3,828
Powered by Facebook Comments
Leave a Reply