NORWALK’S ANGEL TREE PROJECT: BRIGHTEN THE LIFE OF CHILD

STAFF REPORT

This holiday season, you can be an angel for a child in the city of Norwalk and in the community.

The City of Norwalk’s Social Services Center’s annual Angel Tree Project provides a festive holiday celebration for local children, (ages 5-11) whose families are experiencing difficulties.

During the celebration, children will receive gifts of clothing and toys, participate in crafts, and meet with Santa Claus and his helpers.

Clothing donations are needed to help bring the magic of the holidays to these youth.

Angel Tree tags can be picked up at:

•Norwalk City Hall, 12700 Norwalk Boulevard

•Norwalk Arts & Sports Complex, 13000 Clarkdale Avenue

•Senior Center, 14040 San Antonio Drive

•Social Services Center, 11929 Alondra Boulevard

Wrapped gifts must be returned by Monday, December 3. Financial contributions are accepted year-round.

For more information, contact the Social Services Center at 562-929-5544.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments