ALL IN THE FAMILY: FIVE CHILDREN OF SAME FAMILY GREW UP WITH LOS ALAMITOS YOUTH CENTER

YOUTH CENTER Staff Member Allison McCabe (center) with the Sauvao sisters, (l-r) Sadie, Sabelle, Sharlize, and Saige. Not pictured is their eldest brother Mark Sauvao. All the Sauvao children have been involved with The Youth Center for more than 10 years, and all the Sauvao girls currently attend the R.A.S.C.A.L.S. program at Rossmoor Park. Photo courtesy Youth Center.

BY LAURIE HANSON

For more than a decade, it’s been ‘all in the family’ for the Sauvao’s who have been involved with programs at The Youth Center in Los Alamitos.

All five of their children have been active with the award-winning nonprofit’s programs, four of which currently attend R.A.S.C.A.L.S. in Rossmoor Park.

“I trust the Youth Center because we have history with them,” said mother Cathy Sauvao of Rossmoor. “My children have been involved with the Y.C. for over 10 years.”

Her children ranging in age from 10 years old to 5 years old, who now attend R.A.S.C.A.L.S. and go to Lee Elementary School are Saige, Sadie, Sabelle and Sharlize.

Along with their eldest brother 15-year-old Mark, a sophomore at Los Alamitos High School, most the children have attended The Youth Center’s summer camp as well.

“What I like about R.A.S.C.A.L.S. is the staff and hanging out with my friends,” said Saige, age 10. “I also love that we have to do homework so when we get home we are done and can watch T.V. What I love about Camp S.H.A.R.K. are the field trips and being outdoors on our blankets. I like hanging out with friends and getting to know people.”

Next in line is 8-year-old Sadie, and her favorite thing about the after school program is meeting new people, while with Camp S.H.A.R.K., it’s doing arts & crafts, and making slime on Fridays.

Younger sister 6-year-old Sabelle’s favorite thing about R.A.S.C.A.L.S. is playing and interacting with the staff, and she too enjoyed crafts at summer camp.

Youngest child 5-year-old Sharlize’s favorite thing about R.A.S.C.A.L.S. is also being with staff and coloring during free playtime.

She hasn’t yet attended summer camp but is excited to eventually go to Camp S.H.A.R.K. and to go on field trips like her sisters.

Watching finances is important with such a large family, and Cathy said that the Y.C. has helped them save significantly with their child care needs especially in comparison to other after school programs in the area.

She is also impressed with how her kids have developed greater social and reading skills, and how the R.A.S.C.A.L.S. staff helps with homework.

“My kids benefit from the homework assistance, and it helps me when I get home,” she said. “I don’t have to worry too much about it because I know that they already got help. It’s definitely a winner!”

Cathy said her children liked The Youth Center’s Camp S.H.A.R.K. the most, especially going on the field trips.

Her kids look forward to time off school hanging out with friends at Rossmoor Park. She recommends both R.A.S.C.A.L.S. and the Youth Center’s summer camp to other families.

“They have an ample amount of staff that ensures the safety of the kids,” she added. “My eldest son attended summer camp for five years and enjoyed his time there.”

For more information about The Youth Center after school programs or summer camps, please visit online at www.theyouthcenter.org.

