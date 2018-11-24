4 Ways to Take Better Breaks

It doesn’t matter if you are running a busy household, studying towards a diploma, or have a demanding, high-flying career, you must routinely set some time aside to relax or simply have a little fun with your loved ones.

By doing so, you can restore both your mental and physical health, so you will be ready to face any challenge that comes your way. Here are five ways to take better breaks.

Distract Yourself to Sharpen Your Focus

It can be difficult to switch off when taking a break. After spending many hours on a task, you might find your mind constantly returns to a problem. A study published in the journal Cognition also reported a person’s brain will stop registering sights, sounds, and feelings if they remain in an intense focus for a long time, which can make a person less focused in the long-term.

That is why it is important to embark on activities that distract a person’s attention from a task, so you can return with a fresh mindset. So, browse social media, play a board game, read casino guides Unibet can offer, or call a friend.

Go for a Walk Outdoors

While an artificially lit office might be essential for completing projects or studying, it can take its toll on your mind and body. Relax and restore your mind by going for a walk in the outdoors, so you can breathe in some fresh air and enjoy some natural sunlight, which could potentially improve your productivity.

Research has also found that participants exposed to natural light throughout the day slept approximately 46 minutes longer each night, so it will give you a head start on the next day.

The 20-20-20 Exercise

As the average person reportedly spends 9 hours per day on some form of digital device, this can place a great deal of pressure on a person’s eyesight when working on a computer or studying. In fact, it is believed a person’s eyes will start to feel strain after as little as two hours, which is why you must take regularly vision breaks.

Follow the simple 20-20-20 exercise, which requires you to look away from a screen every 20 minutes, while staring at an object 20 feet away for a minimum of 20 seconds. It is a short, simple tactic that will care for your eyesight while supporting your focus and productivity.

Exercise for 10 Minutes

Exercising doesn’t just help you to tone your muscles and lose weight, as it can fight fatigue, increase your energy levels and sharpen your focus. For example, a study by the University of São Paulo found as little as 10 minutes of exercise can increase a person’s attention span and memory throughout the day.

If you are struggling to focus at work, or are constantly procrastinating when you should be studying, it might be helpful to hit the treadmill, perform some jumping jacks, or go for a walk to boost your productivity levels.

