NEWS AND NOTES FROM PRESS ROW : Whitney’s Genera the latest area softball player to showcase her talents on the islands

By Loren Kopff

First it was Heather Cameron and Jennifer Iseri, former Cerritos High standouts who are playing at the University of Hawai’i. Then came ex-Whitney High stat Ashley Iseri, who went to Hawai’i Pacific University.

Now, it’s Tayler Genera’s turn to head off to the 50thstate to play collegiate softball. Genera, a senior at Whitney, signed last week to play at Chaminade University. Genera, who has been a varsity member for the Lady Wildcats all three seasons, is one of the best pitchers to have come through the doors of Whitney.

As a freshman, Genera helped the Lady Wildcats to an 11-13 season, the most wins for the program since 2012. She won 10 of those games and struck out 159 batters, a school record for a freshman. She also batted .394, which was third on the team, had 26 hits, 23 runs batted in (second on the team) and eight doubles (second on the team). Genera also helped her team get back to the CIF-Southern Section playoffs for the first time since 2012.

As a sophomore, Genera struck out 127 batters and led the team with a .585 average with 31 hits and 19 runs scored. Last season, Genera fanned 121 batters and hit .412.

Genera, who has also been a four-year varsity member of the girls volleyball team, was on the HMG-Community News second team as a freshman and has been a third team member the past two seasons.

“I am very happy and thankful for the scholarship Chaminade University is giving me to further my education and to continue playing softball,” Genera said.

Genera, one of the newest members of the Artesia Punishers Gold travel softball team, plans to major in Biology. She was also interested in Pace University in Manhattan, New York, and Hawai’i Pacific University but had no other offers.

CROSS COUNTRY

The Valley Christian High cross country teams wrapped up their seasons at the CIF-Southern Section Cross Country Championships last Saturday. The girls finished in 17thplace in Division 5 with junior Kathryn Tamminga and freshman Sophia Moreno finishing within seconds apart with times of 21:08 and 21:12 respectively. Following those two would be junior Cami Erickson at 21:28 and freshman Meg Pheifer at 22:10.

The boys finished 21stplace in Division 5 as sophomore Isaac Rubio was the top Defender runner at 17:28. Less than 30 seconds later, a trio of V.C. runners finished within a few seconds of each other. Freshman Daniel Koops and senior Mark Szekrenyi were in a virtual tie at 17:51.8 and 17:51.9 respectively while freshman Caleb Wojciechowski came in at 17:53.

In Division 3 action, Gahr junior Kishan Patel finished with a time of 15:16.

BOYS BASEKTBALL

Artesia High will wrap up the El Monte Take of the Turkey Tournament today and Saturday, then not play again until Dec. 1 when the Pioneers travel to Hoover High. Cerritos wraps up play in the Valley Christian Tournament today and Friday, then will rest for its Nov. 30 game at Gahr.

Speaking of Gahr, the Gladiators will finish action in the El Monte Tournament today and Saturday.

John Glenn High will participate in the Los Amigos Tournament, beginning on Monday while Norwalk High visits El Modena High on Thursday. Valley Christian finishes hosting its own tournament on Saturday, then participates in the South Torrance Tournament beginning on Tuesday. Whitney will end competition in the Whittier Tournament on Saturday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Artesia will have a busy week as it visits St. Margaret’s High on Monday and Fulton College Prep on Tuesday before hosting Alverno Heights on Thursday. Cerritos visits Orange High on Tuesday in the first game of the Orange Tournament, which will run through Dec. 1 while Gahr, which finishes playing in the Savanna Tournament on Saturday, faces Edison High on Tuesday in the first game of the Vernie Ford Tournament at Fullerton. After the Mark Keppel Tournament, Glenn will be off until Dec. 4 when the Lady Eagles host Paramount High while Norwalk visits Santa Ana Valley High on Tuesday before hosting Godinez High on Thursday.

Valley Christian visits Diamond Ranch on Tuesday while Whitney will host Villa Park High on Monday in the first game of the Southern California Showcase.

BOYS SOCCER

Artesia will be home to Valley Christian on Tuesday and Animo Leadership on Thursday while Cerritos plays its season opener on Tuesday at La Mirada High. Glenn will visit La Mirada on Monday before hosting Ellen Ochoa Prep on Tuesday and Cantwell Sacred Heart of Mary High on Thursday.

Norwalk visits Santa Fe High on Tuesday while Whitney visits La Quinta High on Wednesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Artesia visits Gahr on Tuesday before hosting Lynwood on Thursday while Cerritos travels to Portolla High on Tuesday for its season opener, then participates in the Katella Kick Off Tournament Thursday through Dec. 1. Glenn hosts Ellen Ochoa Prep on Tuesday and Cantwell Sacred Heart of Mary on Thursday.

Norwalk hosts El Rancho High today and travels to Sonora High on Tuesday while Valley Christian hosts St. Anthony High on Thursday. Whitney will host Bassett High on Tuesday.

