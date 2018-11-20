Human Remains Found in Latigo Canyon in Malibu Not Fire Related

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Homicide detectives are investigating the found human remains of an unknown individual discovered on Thursday, November 15, 2018 on Latigo Canyon Road and Mile Marker 6.92, Malibu.

The discovery was reported to LASD on Saturday, November 17, 2018. The area was contained and Homicide detectives responded on Sunday, November 18, 2018. During the investigation, it was revealed that a property owner was surveying the damage to their property when they came across the remains. It was confirmed the remains had been there prior to the recent fires in the Malibu area.

Homicide Detectives are investigating further and the analysis of the found remains are pending. The analysis is being conducted to determine cause of death and time frame/ age of the found remains.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

