ABCUSD CRISIS: More coming forward alleging molestation and cover up by district officials

BY BRIAN HEWS

Last week, HMG-LCCN exclusively reported about a mother of a 13-year-old that accused an ABCUSD teacher of molestation, with the mother lashing out at Board President Soo Yoo and Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu during public comment, accusing them of a cover-up and not reporting the incident to officials in a timely manner.

The alleged molester, Arthur Caliz, was later arrested by the Special Victims Unit, and released on bail one day later.

Sources told HMG-LCCN that the SVU officials were shocked they were not immediately notified after the daughter gave a statement.

Caliz’ arraignment is tomorrow, November 16 and sources are telling HMG-LCCN that Caliz will be charged with a misdemeanor, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office refusing to prosecute.

After the initial article published, HMG-LCCN received three phone calls about alleged molestation and cover-up at ABCUSD.

Two phone calls were from very upset parents who wanted to talk about Caliz and his inappropriate behavior.

One parent left a voice message Oct. 16 saying “the principal and counselor at Artesia High put her daughter in danger and used vulgar language when he talked to her.”

“We reported it but it always seems like they always cover it up,” she stated.

She also talked about para-educators (Caliz was a para-educator) handling her autistic child who was physically abused and how she reported it to Cerritos Sheriff’s Station.

The woman indicated she had logged many complaints with the district that were never addressed.

And just yesterday, an 18 year-old girl, who wished to remain anonymous but indicated she could possibly come forward later to SVU detectives, called HMG-LCCN offices and said she was molested by Caliz.

“He (Caliz) was very pushy, he forced himself upon me” she said, “I was thirteen, a freshman at Cerritos High, I did not know what to do.”

The girl went on to say that Caliz forced himself on two of her friends who could also come forward.

“He was always around campus, which we all thought was weird since he was not a para-educator yet,” she said, “but he was close with the sports coaches, they would always bring him along.

“After he forced himself on me I told him to leave me alone, it was very awkward to always see him on campus, but he hung out on all the sports fields.”

HMG-LCCN later talked to a detective in charge of the investigation and offered to publish the detective’s phone number so others could contact the detective.

The person said, ” I have to get approval from my superiors.” That was at 2:47 p.m. today, with a follow-up text at 4:40 p.m.

No approval was given as of publication time.

