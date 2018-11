WSJ: Trump Played Central Roll in Hush Money Payoffs to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Federal prosecutors have gathered evidence of president’s participation in transactions that violated campaign-finance laws

As a presidential candidate in August 2015, Donald Trump huddled with a longtime friend, media executive David Pecker, in his cluttered 26th floor Trump Tower office and made a request.

What can you do to help my campaign? he asked, according to people familiar with the meeting.

