Alaina Housely, Pepperdine Student and Niece of Sister Sister Star Tamera Mowry, Among Dead in Thousand Oaks Shooting

From Pepperdine University:

We are devastated to report that one of our students, Alaina Housley, was among those who passed away at Borderline in Thousand Oaks last night. Our hearts are broken with the news of this profound loss. We offer our deepest condolences to the Housley family and ask that our community join us in keeping Alaina’s family, friends, and loved ones in their prayers during this incredibly difficult time. We are here to guide and support our students, faculty, staff, and alumni in as many ways as we can, and this includes providing access to grief counselors and licensed clinicians to help them cope with the pain and sorrow this tragedy brings. In this time of deep concern and sadness, we are focused on making sure the entire Pepperdine family comes together in a compassionate way that leads to individual and community healing.

For those who wish to send condolences to the family, please send your cards, notes, or letters to: Vice President for Student Affairs Office, Tyler Campus Center Suite 210, Mail Code 4472, and we will forward them to the family. In times like this, we need each other and our faith to carry us through. Please join me in lifting up Alaina’s family, friends, loved ones, as well as all those affected by this tragedy in prayer.