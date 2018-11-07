Buena Park City Council candidate Sunny Youngsun Park, who spent over $200,000, suffers humiliating loss

Sunny Youngsun Park
BY BRIAN HEWS
Sunny Youngsun Park spent over $200,000 on her campaign, the questionable expenses and donation chronicled by HMG-LCCN for the past three weeks.
Yet she lost and incumbent Mayor Virginia Vaughn, who ran her campaign out of her house, won.
I guess Sunny did not steal enough signs when she got caught and was arrested two weeks ago, when is the hearing?
|CITY OF BUENA PARK Member, City Council, District 1
|Completed Precincts: 8 of 8
|Vote Count
|Percentage
|* VIRGINIA VAUGHN
|937
|34.8%
|SUNNY YOUNGSUN PARK
|883
|32.8%
|W. “VAL” SADOWINSKI
|875
|32.5%
A little math will tell Buena Park residents that Sunny spent a massive $228 per vote, I hope she is a better lawyer than she is a politician.
Normally, as in other local races, the average spent per vote is around $5.
Maybe that is why Sunny was taking a few $400 Lyft rides and eating at expensive restaurants, including the City Club in Los Angeles racking up a $500 tab.
She also held $16,000 in fund raisers in La Habra, eschewing her own facility, Los Coyotes Country Club.
Someone should file an FPPC complaint on Sunny.
