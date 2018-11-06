‘Stay Tuned’ to HMG-LCCN for Real Time Local Election Results

ABC Unified School District Special Election – Measure BB
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|4,355
|56.58%
|No
|3,342
|43.42%
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Ali S. Taj (N)
|509
|23.93%
|Rene J. Trevino (N)
|437
|20.55%
|Victor Manalo (N)
|402
|18.90%
|Melissa Ramoso (N)
|401
|18.85%
|Dennis Drulias (N)
|378
|17.77%
Central Basin
|Bob O. Apodaca (N)
|7,414
|49.02%
|Alex Raul Morales (N)
|3,511
|23.22%
|L. Hilary Barba (N)
|2,178
|14.40%
|Max A. Ordonez (N)
|2,020
|13.36%
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Arturo Chacon (N)
|3,188
|51.61%
|Diana Santiago Bagne (N)
|1,504
|24.35%
|Servando Ornelas (N)
|1,485
|24.04%
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Robert “Bob” Tapia (N)
|3,209
|29.55%
|Priscilla Flores (N)
|2,853
|26.27%
|Martha E. Camacho-Rodriguez (N)
|2,628
|24.20%
|Jennifer Rodriguez (N)
|2,169
|19.97
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Cristina Garcia (D)
|13,551
|60.61%
|Mike Simpfenderfer (R)
|8,805
|39.39%
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Bob J. Archuleta (D)
|29,825
|58.36%
|Rita Topalian (R)
|21,276
|41.64%
Hawaiian Gardens City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Jesse Alvarado (N)
|263
|21.58%
|Monica Rodriguez (N)
|244
|20.02%
|Luis Roa (N)
|237
|19.44%
|Mariana Rios (N)
|212
|17.39%
|James “Jimmy” Eldred (N)
|145
|11.89%
|Alba Bac (N)
|118
|9.68%
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Rafael Gutierrez (N)
|1,023
|40.71%
|David E. Matanga (N)
|782
|31.12%
|Joseph Sanchez (N)
|708
|28.17%
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Ashod Mooradian (N)
|891
|12.26%
|Kimberly Ann Cobos-Cawthorne (N)
|867
|11.93%
|Vivian Romero (N)
|848
|11.67%
|Salvador Melendez (N)
|770
|10.60%
|David Torres (N)
|729
|10.03%
|Angie M. Jimenez (N)
|719
|9.90%
|Art Barajas (N)
|707
|9.73%
|William M. “Bill” Molinari (N)
|641
|8.82%
|Delia L. Lopez (N)
|565
|7.78%
|Rosemarie “Rosie” Vasquez (N)
|528
|7.27%
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Marisol M. Uribe (N)
|2,034
|14.98%
|Leonard Masamichi Narumi (N)
|1,916
|14.11%
|Cleve A. Pell (N)
|1,620
|11.93%
|Alejandro Ramirez (N)
|1,611
|11.86%
|Jennifer Gutierrez (N)
|1,490
|10.97%
|Miki Moreno (N)
|1,209
|8.90%
|Sonia Saucillo-Valencia (N)
|1,200
|8.84%
|Art Chavez (N)
|815
|6.00%
|Francine Gardea (N)
|710
|5.23%
|Michael William Lopez (N)
|649
|4.78%
|Frank Thomas Morales (N)
|326
|2.40
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Ana M. Valencia (N)
|0
|.00%
|Darryl Rodney Adams (N)
|0
|.00%
|Jorge A. Tirado (N)
|0
|.00%
|Jude M. Cázares (N)
|0
|.00%
|Miguel Angel Rivera (N)
|0
|.00%
|Norma Amezcua (N)
|0
|.00%
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Gustavo V. Camacho (N)
|1,204
|26.36%
|David W. Armenta (N)
|781
|17.10%
|Raul Elias (N)
|722
|15.81%
|Christine Saavedra (N)
|633
|13.86%
|Erik Lutz (N)
|455
|9.96%
|André Eric Martinez (N)
|393
|8.60%
|Albert Lopez Ramos (N)
|380
|8.32%
