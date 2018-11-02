Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins and a Delegation of Senators Rally for Bob Archuleta

A Historic Rally to Take Place in East Los Angeles as the Blue Wave Tour Makes a Stop in Montebello

Montebello CA— More than 150 supporters, including elected officials, and members of the community will rally at Bob Archuleta’s headquarters located in Montebello at 3128 West Beverly Blvd., 90640 on Sunday, November 4, at 9:30 am. Grammy award winning Mariachi Divas will perform to celebrate this momentous occasion. Other guests to be announced.

“I’m thrilled and excited that the California Senate leadership will join me on Sunday morning to rally with my constituents to get out the vote,” said Bob Archuleta.

On November 6, Californian’s in Senate District 32 will have a choice to vote for the leader that will represent their best interest in the various cities that include Whittier, Montebello, Cerritos, Buena Park, Pico Rivera and Norwalk to name a few.

That is why residents of Senate District 32 should vote for Bob Archuleta, he cares about the people of Senate District 32, he cares about Veterans – having served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division where he became a proud paratrooper; he cares about public safety – serving as a reserve police officer in Montebello, he cares about families – having raised five children of his own.

“I want to improve safety at public schools, health care access, housing opportunities and the environment up and down the State, as the issues of District 32 are the issues of California.” added Bob.

