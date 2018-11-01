Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Staff Report

Holiday Classic Returns to the Downey Theatre for Four Performances!

Get in the Christmas spirit early this year with the beloved TV classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical’ as it soars off the screen and onto the stage for four performances on Saturday, November 10th and Sunday, November 11th at 11am and 2pm.

Celebrate Rudolph’s 50 years on television; come see all your favorite characters from the special including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, the Abominable Show Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph, as they come to life in the all new “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical.” It’s an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

Don’t miss this holiday tradition that speaks to the misfit in all of us.

Tickets are on sale at the Downey Theatre Box office and online at www.DowneyTheatre.com. Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm and one hour before show time.

Tickets are $20 (children) $30 – $40 adults. Downey residents (buy 1 get 1 free) by calling the box office or using online code “GIFT4Downey”.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments