Free Breakfast Workshop: ‘Medicare Planning’ at Lakewood Regional Medical Center This Saturday

Lakewood Regional Medical Center, located at 3700 East South St. in Lakewood, will be holding a free breakfast workshop entitled Medicare Planning. A continental breakfast will be served.

The meeting will take place this Saturday from 10 AM to 12 PM. The workshop will compare all the plans including Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage Plans, Prescription Drug Plan Changes, New Benefits, and Out-of-Pocket Costs.

Seating is limited, please call 833–325–5895 to reserve your space. Parking is free.

