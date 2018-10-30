Bellflower Announces the Passing of Council Member Schnablegger

BELLFLOWER, CA – City Council Member Joseph Ronald “Ron” Schnablegger peacefully passed on October 30, 2018. Mr. Schnablegger was 62 years old.

Mr. Schnablegger grew up in the City of Bellflower, graduated from Bellflower High School and worked as a local real estate appraiser.

His commitment to public service began when he was appointed to the Public Safety Commission in 1992. Mr. Schnablegger was a member of the Bellflower Unified School District (BUSD) Citizens Task Force and a founding member of Bellflower Against Gangs. Mr. Schnablegger was a member of the Bellflower Kiwanis Club more than 30 years and actively served on Bellflower’s Neighborhood Watch program.

Mr. Schnablegger was elected to the Bellflower City Council in a special election in March 2013 and served as Mayor Pro Tem from 2016 – 2017 and as Mayor from 2017 – 2018. Mr. Schnablegger was again appointed to serve four more years after being the only person from his District who filed papers to run in 2018. Mr. Schnablegger’s unexpired term would have run until November 2022. The Council will meet soon to discuss how to best fill the seat he leaves behind.

“Ron always put the community first,” stated Mayor Ray Dunton, “and his input as a Commissioner and Council Member helped shape Bellflower into what it is today and what it is becoming. His colleagues and City staff will miss his leadership dearly.”

Mr. Schnablegger recently celebrated his 33rd wedding anniversary with his wife Joyce. His hobbies included spending time with his grandchildren; fishing and camping. He leaves behind Joyce, four sons Jason, Jesse, Joseph, and Jake, two daughter-in-laws, and nine grandchildren.

