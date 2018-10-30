ABC Unified School District Recognized with Top Statewide Educational Honor

STAFF REPORT

The ABC Unified School District has been chosen for two of 51 recipients of the state’s leading educational honor, the Golden Bell Award. The Golden Bell Awards, now in their 39th year, are sponsored by the California School Boards Association (CSBA) to recognize outstanding public school programs for innovation, sustainability and best practices that facilitate positive student outcomes. ABC Unified School District will receive the two awards at a Recognition Reception and Ceremony on Thursday, November 29 at CSBA’s Annual Education Conference and Trade Show in San Francisco at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis.

The first program selected for the 2018 Golden Bell Awards was Nixon ES Academy’s Watch D.O.G.S.(Dads of Great Students) Program in the Program Category of Parental/Community Involvement. The second 2018 Golden Bell Award went to the Yellow Bus Tech Tour Program in the Program Category of Technology. This will be the 17th and 18th Golden Bell Awards that ABC Unified School District will receive since 2002.

“We’re absolutely delighted that our District has been selected for these two Golden Bell Awards this year. They are both well deserving of this statewide recognition since it impacts our students, families and staff in significant ways.” said ABCUSD Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu.

A 17-member judging panel made up of experts from school districts and county offices of education reviewed the written entries and made the initial recommendations for the awards. On-site validators assessed the programs in action. This year’s awards are presented to school districts and county offices of education helping students achieve through after-school programs, mentoring, instructional interventions, use of data and other innovations.

“The Golden Bell recipients exemplify the spirit of innovation and excellence for which all of California’s public schools strive,” said CSBA CEO & Executive Director Vernon M. Billy. “The Golden Bell Awards reflect the depth and breadth of outstanding education offerings in our state, and demonstrate the tenacity, vision and dedication of school leaders across California.”

