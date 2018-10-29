Kaiser Receives 5-Star Rating

Staff Report

Kaiser Permanente’s Medicare Health Plans in California Receive Top Ratings Eight Years Running. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recognized Health Plans in California with its highest 5-star rating for excellence in care and service quality

For the eighth consecutive year, Kaiser Permanente’s Medicare health plans in California have earned five out of five stars, the highest overall rating in the state for quality and service for 2019 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services [CMS], “Our consistent highest rating reflects the medical excellence and dedicated work of providers and staff throughout Kaiser Permanente,” said Julie Miller-Phipps, president, Kaiser Permanente Southern California Region, Health Plan and Hospitals, “Our integrated model of care enables a seamless and convenient care experience that enhances the health and well-being of our members and patients.”

CMS created the Medicare star quality rating system to help people assess Medicare plans based on quality of care and service delivery, so they can make an informed decision when choosing a plan. CMS uses the star ratings system to rank Medicare health plans on a scale of one to five, with five stars representing the highest quality. The overall scores are based on care and service quality measures across nine categories, including staying healthy, managing chronic conditions, member satisfaction, customer service and pharmacy services.

“The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ 5-star rating is a wonderful acknowledgement of our achievement in helping our members maximize their total health,” said Edward Ellison, MD, executive medical director of the Southern California Permanente Medical Group, “Our caring, highly-trained physicians and staff partner with patients to achieve their best health outcomes.”

Kaiser Permanente Medicare health plans have consistently received high ratings since CMS began awarding them in 2009. In addition to Northern and Southern California, Kaiser Permanente in Hawaii and the Mid-Atlantic states received also received five stars, the highest rating for quality and service.

In addition to recognition by CMS, Kaiser Permanente’s Medicare health plans in Southern California recently received the highest ratings from the National Committee for Quality Assurance, a national group that rates health plans for consumer experience, prevention and treatment.

For Medicare beneficiaries, the advantages of a 5-star plan go beyond high-quality care and service they also include year-long open enrollment. Medicare beneficiaries may change to a 5-star Kaiser Permanente individual Medicare plan through a CMS Special Enrollment Period from December 8, 2017 to November 30, 2018 without having to wait until the next annual enrollment period.

Medicare beneficiaries can learn more about the star ratings and Kaiser Permanente’s Medicare health plans by visiting kp.org/medicarestars.

