Metro to Offer Free Rides on Election Day, Nov. 6

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (Metro) Board of Directors today approved providing free rides on Election Day, November 6, on all Metro buses and trains.

“Voting is one of the most important acts of civic engagement,” said Metro Chair and L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, “and Metro wants to make sure our County voters get the message: ‘Please vote! We want to make it easy for you.’”

Los Angeles Mayor and Metro Board Second Vice Chair Eric Garcetti co-authored the free rides on election day motion along with Board Chair Kuehl, Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia.

“A lack of transportation should never stand between a voter and the polls,” said Mayor Garcetti. “Every vote counts in this democracy, and we have to do everything we can to help Americans exercise our most fundamental right.”

Recent studies have shown that a lack of transportation is one factor for people who do not vote. The lack of access to transportation disproportionately impacts minority voters, people with low incomes, persons with disabilities and younger voters.

“It’s an honor to provide free transportation for one of the most important activities in our nation’s democracy,” said Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to make their voices heard. Go Metro to vote.”

