Pipe Bombs Intercepted While En Route to Obama and Hillary Clinton

NBC news is reporting that pipe bombs were found in mail service to the Clinton’s and the Obama’s but that they were intercepted and stopped. This is the third pipe bomb found in the mail one was found this week and George Soros’ mail. Authorities are on the scene attempting to assess the situation, reports are saying that all the bombs are identical.

