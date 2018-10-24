Flying Miz Daisy Returns to The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa

Flying Miz Daisy returns Friday, November 9th and Saturday, November 10th in The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA. This indoor event showcases some of the best exhibitors on theWest Coast selling authentic vintage, repurposed and artisan goods.

Flying Miz Daisy Vintage Market is a curated event presented in the historic Hangar building. Over the past year, Orange County, Los Angeles, and San Diego shoppers have had access to nearly 250 handselected exhibitors in a comfortable air-conditioned environment. Customers can enjoy complimentary Concierge Service where purchases are stored until they drive their vehicles for pick up adjacent to theHangar. Additionally, a customer shuttle to and from the parking lots will be available both days. “We anticipate our market growth to continue, explains owner Char Goetz. “We feel privileged to host an event where shoppers can find visual inspiration and goods to incorporate the vintage lifestyle.”

We are excited to announce that alongside the Flying Miz Daisy Vintage Market show, on Saturday, November 10, The Salute to Veterans free event will take place at Heroes Hall. The celebration will feature live music by 80’s band Flashback Heart Attack. Attendees will have access to resources, a job fair, health screenings, kids activities and more! Additionally, the Sugar Plum Festival will be taking place both Friday & Saturday in the Costa Mesa building. The Sugar Plum Festival welcomes the holiday season with art & craft gifts to warm the heart and accessories that make a home.

Advanced tickets to the Flying Miz Daisy show are sold online for $5 and are good for both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $7. VIP tickets for Early Bird shoppingon Friday, 9 a.m.-10 a.m. include coffee, donuts & a tote bag for $20. Military (with ID) and children under 12 are FREE. Onsite food, snacks, and a complete bar service are also available. Visit www.flyingmizdaisy.com for tickets, event schedule, list of exhibitors, and additional information. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @flyingmizdaisy

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments