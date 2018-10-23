Starlight Children’s Foundation and Michaels Stores Bring Dream Halloween to MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach

A Miller Children’s & Women’s patient decorates Halloween-themed crafts provided by Michaels Stores at the Starlight Children’s Foundation Dream Halloween celebration.

On October 22, the Starlight Children’s Foundation, a leading non-profit organization committed to bringing joy and comfort to hospitalized kids and their families, alongside longtime charitable partner The Michaels Companies, hosted its annual Dream Halloween celebration at MemorialCare Miller Children’s Women’s Hospital Long Beach.

Michaels Team Members volunteered their time to help decorate playrooms in the hospital and host the event, which featured arts and crafts stations, as well as fun games and activities.

Michaels Team Members also took part in “reverse trick-or-treating,” where they delivered Starlight Packs to surprised children in their hospital rooms. The Halloween-themed Starlight Packs consisted of arts and crafts supplies, Halloween puzzles, a festive pumpkin to decorate and other fun treats.

Starlight Packs were delivered through Starlight’s Special Deliveries Program, which distributes millions of dollars’ worth of donated products directly to children in Starlight’s network of more than 800 hospitals and health centers, free of charge.

“Events like this give our hospitalized patients the opportunity to have a ‘normal’ Halloween experience,” says Rita Goshert, manager, Child Life Program. “It’s important for them to have these experiences, and we are so grateful to the Starlight Children’s Foundation and Michaels Stores for bringing Dream Halloween to us.”

Since 1992, Dream Halloween, designed to entertain and delight children affected by serious illnesses, has raised millions of dollars and brought together celebrities and socially responsible companies while raising awareness for charitable programs and services.

“We look forward to Dream Halloween year-round and were so pleased to have the opportunity to bring our special event into hospitals this season,” says Chris Helfrich, CEO, Starlight Children’s Foundation.

“Starlight is extremely grateful to our generous partners at Michaels for their support and assistance in helping us bring this year’s event to life. We hope all of the children and their families at Miller Children’s Women’s had a great time celebrating.”

A Miller Children’s & Women’s patient is thrilled with his goodies from the “reverse trick-or-treating” with Michaels Stores and the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Michaels Stores’ volunteers create friendly ghosts with Shakira, a Miller Children’s & Women’s patient, at the Starlight Children’s Foundation Dream Halloween.

