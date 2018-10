LA Oktoberfest Next Weekend in Downtown Los Angeles

The LA Oktoberfest is coming up next weekend in Downtown Los Angeles, October 27, 2018 from 1pm to 5pm laoktoberfest.com/

The events helps to raise money to pay for the LAPD Officers who run / participate in the Baker 2 Vegas run.

Millennium Biltmore

Saturday October 27

1pm to 5pm

laoktoberfest.com/

