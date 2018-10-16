Over 200 Supporters Attend 32nd Senate District Candidate Bob Archuleta’s Get Out the Vote Event

STAFF REPORT

Montebello – Not even heavy rain could dampen the enthusiasm of over 200 Bob Archuleta for the 32nd Senate District supporters at a get out the vote rally over the weekend at Archuleta’s campaign headquarters.

In addressing the crowd, that included elected officials and residents of the 32nd District, Archuleta thanked them for their attendance and encouraged them to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

“Considering the weather, I’m so glad to see so many of you here,” Archuleta said. “I’m grateful for your support today and throughout my run for the senate.”

Those in the crowd included elected officials, local pastors, union workers, law enforcement officers, veterans, working families, teachers and youth from various cities in the district. The supporters came to the morning long rally to stalk up on signs and Bob’s literature to distribute in their neighborhoods and business alliances. The chant outside the headquarters once the rain ceased was “Vote for Bob”.

