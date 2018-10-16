BABY FOUND ABANDONED AT LAKEWOOD WALMART, PERSON OF INTEREST SOUGHT

Authorities are searching for a person of interest after a baby was found abandoned in a Walmart bathroom in Lakewood.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 8, a baby boy between 12 to 15 months was spotted by a customer in the bathroom of the store in the 2700 block of East Carson Street. The customer notified an employee, who then called police.

“I’m happy to say that the baby is doing OK. He is being well taken care of and he’s safe. But at this point, we do not know who that child is or who he belongs to,” said Lt. Todd Deeds, with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

READ STORY

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments