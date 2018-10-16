American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry’s 65th Annual Meeting in Seattle, Washington

Washington, DC, October 16, 2018 – The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry’s (AACAP) The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry’s (AACAP) 65th Annual Meeting takes place October 22-27, 2018, in Seattle, WA.

AACAP’s Annual Meeting is the largest gathering of child and adolescent psychiatrists in the world, offering a comprehensive schedule of events which combines cutting edge science with children’s mental health issues.

With important ongoing changes in the field regarding depression screening, excessive use of electronics, gun violence, school shootings, new challenges with children of illegal immigrants, and updated research in complementary medicine and psychopharmacology, those covering mental healthcare won’t want to miss this year’s Annual Meeting. Join fellow attendees in accessing the following:

For additional information regarding AACAP’s 65th Annual Meeting, please contact Samantha Phillips at [email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments