Phantom Projects Theatre Group Announces PAY WHAT YOU WILL Day

Staff Report

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts wants no patron to be discouraged over theater prices, so for the 2018 / 2019 season Phantom Projects offers a ‘Pay what You Will’ opportunity.

No longer will price have to be a factor for any teen, family, or student who wants to be part of a live theater experience. For one day only, on October 13, 2018, from 12pm-4pm, patrons may visit the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts Box Office and pay what they can for any show in the four-show season from Phantom Projects Theatre Group.

“The idea that some may not be able to attend a live performance and be part of the audience because of financial limitations pains me,” commented Producing Artistic Director Steve Cisneros, who created the company at the age of 17 when pricing often limited his theater-going abilities, “We are a non-profit, yes, and ticket sales are crucial, but at the end of the day, the educational element of what we do is far more important. We want to remove any excuse as to why someone can’t be a theatergoer.”

Pay What You Will tickets will be made available on Saturday October 13th, in-person only, at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts Box Office. Tickets may be purchased from Noon to 4:00 pm. Tickets, available via cash only, will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

The four show season, any of which are available for purchase on this day, include: Afflicted: Daughters of Salem (November 15, 2018); The Outsiders (February 21, 2019); Wonder (April 11, 2019) and The 13th Annual Young Artist Project (August 3, 2019). Patrons may select one show from each of the following pairs: Afflicted: Daughters of Salem or Young Artist Project and The Outsiders or Wonder.

The suggested minimum is $5, however, no price will be turned down. Credit Cards are not accepted, cash or check only. All purchases must be done in person only, no phone or internet orders. This offer does not apply to past purchases and a six ticket maximum per person per show. This offer is not valid on special events, gold section, behind the curtain tickets or field trip performances.

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 14900 La Mirada Blvd, La Mirada, CA. For more information contact: Steve Cisneros, 714.690.2900 or [email protected]

