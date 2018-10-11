FIGHT REPUBLICAN VOTER SUPPRESSION: Check Your Voting Status at the National Association of Secretaries of State Website

BY BRIAN HEWS

Currently in Georgia, the Secretary of State, who is running for Governor, is “holding” 53,000 predominantly black voter applications. In Florida they are sending out postcards that, if not returned, will remove the person from the voting rolls. In North Dakota, the courts ruled that Native Americans must have an address on their ID when most live on a reservation and use post office boxes.

Republican dirty tricks are all over the U.S. in attempt to illegally purge voters from the rolls…. how American of those Republicans.

You can fight it.

You can find out if you can vote at Can I Vote

On the landing page click on Voter Registation

Next choose your State:

Scroll down and click on see if you registered to vote, then fill out the information.

