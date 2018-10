Los Angeles County Democratic Party  Endorsements For Candidates and Ballot Measures

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wednesday Oct. 10, 2018

Los Angeles, CA – At its October General Membership meeting, the Los Angeles County Democratic Party made additional endorsements for the November 6, 2018 Midterm Election.

Below is a complete list of candidates by the Democratic Party in Los Angeles County, which can also be found at www.lacdp.org/endorsements