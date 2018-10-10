Bob Archuleta Continues His Move Into The 32nd District

Staff Report

The positive momentum to the Nov. 6, 2018 General Election is strong for the Bob Archuleta for State Senate District 32 campaign, as it continues to receive endorsements and financial support from elected officials, organizations, and the community.

With more than $100,000 in the campaign’s coffers, Archuleta feels confident he has the backing of those who want to be represented by someone who will lead with honor and integrity.

“I am humbled to have the strong support of so many in the 32nd District — from veterans, teachers, working families, seniors and others — as I work toward victory in November,” Archuleta said.

Supporters are placing campaign signs on their lawns and in front of their businesses; making phone calls; and walking precincts to spread Archuleta’s message of a stronger and better 32nd District.

Bob Archuleta is available for interviews by contacting the numbers listed above. Most recent endorsements include: Congressional Endorsements: Linda Sanchez, Congress Member, Grace Napolitano, Congress Member, Judy Chu, Congress Member, Loretta Sanchez, Fmr. Congresswoman, Senate and Assembly Endorsements: Toni Atkins, Senate President Pro Tempore, Kevin de Leon, Senator, Ed Hernandez, Senator, Steve Glazer, Senator, Richard Polanco, Senator (Ret.), Edwin Chau, Assembly Member 49th District, Janice Hahn, Hilda Solis, L.A. County Supervisors, Eric Garcetti Los Angeles Mayor, Jose Huizar and Gil Cedillo, Los Angeles City Councilmen, Ed P. Reyes, Councilman (Ret.), City of Los Angeles, Gustavo Camacho, Mayor, City of Pico Rivera, Hugo Argumedo, Mayor, City of Commerce, Ivan Altamirano, Councilmember City of Commerce, Bill Molinari, Councilmember City of Montebello, Luigi Vernola, Councilmember City of Norwalk, many others including: California Democratic Party, CA Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, SEIU California, California Association of Highway Patrolmen, California Professional Firefighters, Cal Fire Local 2881, California Teachers Association, IBEW Local 11, UFCW 324, LiUNA1309, CA Federation of Teachers Commerce Democratic Club, Downey Democrats, Hubert Humphry Democratic Club of Cerritos Robert F. Kennedy Democratic Club La Mirada, Traditions Homeowners Association, CA Latino Legislative Caucus, Montebello Board of Realtors.

