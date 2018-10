#MeToo: Another Woman Runs From Trump, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley Resigns

Courtesy National Review

Another moderate Republican leaves the embattled White House…did she write the anonymous Op/Ed?

(CNN) President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has resigned and will leave her post by the end of the year.

Sitting side-by-side in the Oval Office, Trump praised Haley as a “fantastic person” who has “done an incredible job” and said he would gladly welcome her back into his administration down the line.

