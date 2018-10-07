VIDEO: ABC Measure BB Opponent Left Speechless, Rambles for Over a Minute

STAFF REPORT

The ABCUSD Measure BB bond has such a comprehensive facilities and infrastructure plan that it has left bond opponents speechless and without any legitimate arguments to counter supporters.

HMG-LCCN caught one speechless Cerritos resident on video this week demonstrating the complete lack of any substantive argument against BB. The resident had five minutes to talk but could only manage 31/2 before he became speechless.

Caution: The video is hard to watch, the obvious lack of any basic argument is frightening.

Click here to see video.

