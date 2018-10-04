SELACO WDB Stakeholder and Community Forum: Share Feedback on Employment Services

Staff Report

The Southeast Los Angeles County Workforce Development Board (SELACO WDB) provides employment and training services for the Southeast Los Angeles region, including the cities of Artesia, Bellflower, Cerritos, Downey, Lakewood, Norwalk and Hawaiian Gardens.

Located at 10900 E. 183rd Street in Cerritos, SELACO WDB offers job seekers a state-of-the art Career Center providing specialized professional workshops and career coaches to assist with job search techniques and interviewing skills.

SELACO WDB is in the process of modifying its local Plan for PY 2017-2021 to address local efforts to support target populations in need of employment and training services.

The public is invited to an upcoming forum on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm to share their thoughts on the type of services needed to ensure local residents are securing quality employment.

Employer input is also essential to developing the type of services that can best prepare job seekers for employment and long term career success.

For more info, please call 562-402-9336 or visit www.selacowdb.com

