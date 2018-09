Organizations Line Up Calling for Brett Kavanaugh FBI Investigation, at Least Two Senators Voting No

Friday September 28, 2018 9:23 AM

Two Senators, several organizations and institutions are calling for the Senate Judiciary Committee to ask the FBI to investigate Brett Kavanaugh.

Senator Joe Donnelly

Senator Bill Nelson

American Bar Association

Dean of Yale Law School

Planned Parenthood

